Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins was outstanding Wednesday in a 5-1 win in Toronto, kicking out 28 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is 5-1-0 since Jan. 4, with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Merzlikins has won 17 games this season, the second-most in his six-year NHL career. He will face the Kings, who are generating 2.91 goals per game, 18th in the NHL.

