Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Merzlikins will guard the road net Sunday against the Hurricanes, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Jet Greaves started Columbus' previous two contests after Merzlikins surrendered 10 goals in his last three games. Overall, the 30-year-old Merzlikins is 9-8-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.06 GAA this season. He'll have a tough assignment against a Carolina team that's averaging 3.59 goals per game.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
