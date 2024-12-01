Elvis Merzlikins News: Stays hot with win in Chicago

Merzlikins stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Merzlikins has gone 6-0-1 over his last seven games, and this was his sixth straight start for the Blue Jackets. It hasn't all been roses in that span -- he's provided a few thorny outings, allowing three or more goals in four of the starts in that span. Merzlikins is now 8-5-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 games in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets' road trip heads further west for the rest of the week, with the next stop in Calgary on Tuesday. Merzlikins turned aside 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win over the Flames on Friday in Columbus.