Elvis Merzlikins News: Stops 27 shots in win

Merzlikins made 27 saves on 28 total attempts in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Outside of the Blackhawks' lone goal in the second period, Merzlikins tended a clean game overall. With Saturday's win, the 30-year-old goaltender eclipsed the 20-win mark on the season. Across 38 appearances, Merzlikins has a 20-14-4 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Saturday was his first win of February after winning nine of his previous 11 performances before that. In fantasy, Merzlikins holds a bit of value if he can string together more wins. His next opportunity to defend the net is Tuesday against the Stars.