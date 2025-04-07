Elvis Merzlikins News: Strong performance in relief

Merzlikins made 22 out of 23 saves in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Merzlikins entered the game in relief of Daniil Tarasov after the latter conceded two goals in the first four and a half minutes of Sunday's contest. With his strong outing in net, Merzlikins did enough to keep the decision off his record. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 25-21-5 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .891 save percentage in 52 games this season. Despite holding inflated numbers this season, Merzlikins has a chance to post his best GAA in a season since the 2019-20 campaign. There are likely better options on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats. Depending on the matchup, however, Merzlikins could be a strong spot start in deeper leagues.