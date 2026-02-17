Elvis Merzlikins News: Struggles in loss to Sweden

Merzlikins stopped 23 of 28 shots in Latvia's 5-1 loss to Sweden in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Latvia's Olympic campaign came to an end Tuesday in a loss to Sweden, though that outcome was totally expected given the difference in quality between the two teams. Merzlikins allowed 10 goals on 66 shots faced in two starts in the Olympics. He'll report back to the Blue Jackets discipline, as Columbus will resume its regular-season campaign on the road against the Bruins on Feb. 26.