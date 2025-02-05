Elvis Merzlikins News: Stuck with loss to Sabres

Merzlikins made 18 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

He had little chance on any of the pucks that got past him, including two second-period tip-ins by Alex Tuch, and the final score might have looked a lot worse if not for Merzlikins. Since the beginning of January, the 30-year-old netminder has gone 7-4-0 in 11 outings with a 2.73 GAA and .902 save percentage, and he seems to have a secure hold on the top job in the Columbus crease.