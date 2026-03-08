Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Subpar showing in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Merzlikins stopped 18 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Merzlikins has been subpar since the regular season resumed following the Olympic break. The 31-year-old netminder has made four appearances, going 1-1-1 with a 3.79 GAA and an .850 save percentage over that span. Perhaps more worrying is the fact that he's posted a save percentage below .880 in his three starts over that span. The Blue Jackets will take on the Kings on Monday before starting a three-game road trip between March 10 and March 14.

