Merzlikins made his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 8, when he allowed four goals on 24 shots faced in a loss to the Canucks. The results weren't encouraging this time around, and this was Merzlikins' third straight defeat. Ultimately, he hasn't been a reliable backup between the pipes for Columbus. Even though he's gone 4-4-0 with a 3.37 GAA and a .900 save percentage in eight outings this season, his recent performances (0-3-0, 4.06 GAA, .871) show he's trending in the wrong direction.