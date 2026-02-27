Elvis Merzlikins News: Takes loss in Boston
Merzlikins stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The 31-year-old had won three straight outings and five of six prior to the Olympic break, but his first start after the break got off to an inauspicious start when Viktor Arvidsson flipped a seemingly harmless shot toward the net late in the first period, and it deflected past Merzlikins off Isac Lundestrom's stick. Merzlikins has still given up three goals or fewer in seven straight appearances dating back to Jan. 15, posting a 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch.
