Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Takes loss in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Merzlikins stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 31-year-old had won three straight outings and five of six prior to the Olympic break, but his first start after the break got off to an inauspicious start when Viktor Arvidsson flipped a seemingly harmless shot toward the net late in the first period, and it deflected past Merzlikins off Isac Lundestrom's stick. Merzlikins has still given up three goals or fewer in seven straight appearances dating back to Jan. 15, posting a 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
18 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
22 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
24 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago