Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine against Carolina
Merzlikins will be between the home pipes against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll tend the twine for the fourth time in the Blue Jackets' last six games. He'll have a formidable foe in the final game of the calendar year, as the Hurricanes rank fifth in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game this season.
