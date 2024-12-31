Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Merzlikins will be between the home pipes against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has gone 2-0-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .908 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll tend the twine for the fourth time in the Blue Jackets' last six games. He'll have a formidable foe in the final game of the calendar year, as the Hurricanes rank fifth in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game this season.

