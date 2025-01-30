Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine against Vegas
Merzlikins will be between the road pipes against Vegas on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins is in the midst of a two-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.46 GAA and .952 save percentage, and he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday. The Golden Knights have had a solid offense for most of the year, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game.
