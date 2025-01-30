Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine against Vegas

Published on January 30, 2025

Merzlikins will be between the road pipes against Vegas on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is in the midst of a two-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.46 GAA and .952 save percentage, and he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday. The Golden Knights have had a solid offense for most of the year, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
