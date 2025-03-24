Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Merzlikins will defend the road net against the Islanders on Monday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has surrendered 21 goals on 192 shots during his six-game losing skid (0-5-1). He has a 22-19-5 record with one shutout, a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25.

More Stats & News
