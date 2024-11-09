Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 9:36am

Merzlikins will defend the visiting crease in LA on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is off to a nice start this season, as he is 2-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage. That is miles better than his previous two campaigns as Merzlikins had a 4.23 and 3.45 GAA's as well as save percentages below .900. The Kings average 3.27 goals this season.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now