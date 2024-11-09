Elvis Merzlikins News: Tending twine Saturday

Merzlikins will defend the visiting crease in LA on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is off to a nice start this season, as he is 2-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .910 save percentage. That is miles better than his previous two campaigns as Merzlikins had a 4.23 and 3.45 GAA's as well as save percentages below .900. The Kings average 3.27 goals this season.