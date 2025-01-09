Elvis Merzlikins News: Third straight win

Merzlikins made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over Seattle on Thursday.

Merzlikins has won three consecutive games, and he's 6-1-1 in his last eight games. He allowed five goals in those two losses, and two or fewer in just three games. In other words he tends to let in more goals than any of us would like. Merzlikins is keeping his team in pretty much every game, but his overall stats remain inflated (3.12 GAA and .889 save percentage).