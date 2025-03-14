Elvis Merzlikins News: Unavailable for personal reasons

Merzlikins (personal) is temporarily unavailable, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Friday.

That would explain why Jet Greaves was recalled from the minors on an emergency basis. It seems Merzlikins won't be an option Saturday versus the Rangers, so look for either Greaves or Daniil Tarasov to get the start. Merzlikins has a 22-18-4 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25.