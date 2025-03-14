Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Unavailable for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Merzlikins (personal) is temporarily unavailable, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Friday.

That would explain why Jet Greaves was recalled from the minors on an emergency basis. It seems Merzlikins won't be an option Saturday versus the Rangers, so look for either Greaves or Daniil Tarasov to get the start. Merzlikins has a 22-18-4 record, 3.04 GAA and .896 save percentage in 44 appearances in 2024-25.

