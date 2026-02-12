Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Yields five goals in Olympic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Merzlikins stopped 33 of 38 shots on goal in Latvia's 5-1 loss to the United States in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

Merzlikins had the odds stacked against him in Thursday's contest and played well to not allow the game-winning goal before the 30-minute mark. His early effort Thursday reflected where he left off with Columbus before the Olympic break, as he had a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 GAA, a .933 save percentage and a shutout across his last three starts. He'll likely receive one more start during Olympic round-robin play and should get a game of rest if Latvia turns to Penguins' netminder Arturs Silovs to change things up.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
