Emil Andrae headshot

Emil Andrae Injury: Not playing in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Andrae (upper body) will remain out for Game 3 versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Andrae missed Game 2 as well, and he doesn't have a firm timeline for his return. That likely means Noah Juulsen will stay in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Andrae will have a couple of days to work toward getting healthier before Game 4 on Saturday.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
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