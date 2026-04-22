Emil Andrae Injury: Not playing in Game 3

Andrae (upper body) will remain out for Game 3 versus the Penguins on Wednesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Andrae missed Game 2 as well, and he doesn't have a firm timeline for his return. That likely means Noah Juulsen will stay in the lineup for Wednesday's contest. Andrae will have a couple of days to work toward getting healthier before Game 4 on Saturday.