Emil Andrae headshot

Emil Andrae Injury: Out Monday due to UBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 4:13pm

Andrae will not suit up in Game 2 against the Penguins on Monday because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Andrae didn't practice Sunday and managed only 9:39 of ice time in Game 1 on Saturday, but it's unclear if that was a result of the injury or performance-related reasons. Noah Juulsen will draw into the lineup Monday and skate next to Nick Seeler on the third pairing. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
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