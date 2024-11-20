Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Emil Andrae headshot

Emil Andrae Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 7:11am

Andrae (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's tilt against Carolina.

It will be the Flyers' second straight game without Andrae. He has three assists in 10 appearances with Philadelphia in 2024-25. Although the rookie defenseman hasn't contributed a lot offensively yet, he was getting a noteworthy amount of power-play usage before the injury -- he's averaged 2:03 of ice time with the man advantage this season.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now