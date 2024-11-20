Emil Andrae Injury: Out Wednesday

Andrae (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's tilt against Carolina.

It will be the Flyers' second straight game without Andrae. He has three assists in 10 appearances with Philadelphia in 2024-25. Although the rookie defenseman hasn't contributed a lot offensively yet, he was getting a noteworthy amount of power-play usage before the injury -- he's averaged 2:03 of ice time with the man advantage this season.