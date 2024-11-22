Emil Andrae Injury: Taking line rushes Friday

Andrae (undisclosed) was a full practice participant Friday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports, indicating he could be an option versus Chicago on Saturday.

Since Cam York (upper body) is also nearing a return to action, Andrae suddenly finds himself in a crowded mix for blue-line minutes. The eventual return of Jamie Drysdale (upper body) may push Andrae even further down the depth chart. Over his 10 outings this year, the 22-year-old Andrae has registered three assists, 13 shots and eight PIM while dishing out 15 hits.