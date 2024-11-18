Emil Andrae Injury: Unavailable Monday

Andrae (undisclosed) won't play Monday against the Avalanche.

Andrae will miss at least one game after sustaining a mid-body injury in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo. The 22-year-old blueliner has three assists, 13 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots and 15 hits through 10 appearances this season. Andrae's replacement against Colorado could be Helge Grans, who the Flyers brought up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.