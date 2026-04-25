Emil Andrae Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Andrae (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's home clash in Game 4 versus Pittsburgh, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Andrae was injured in Game 1 on April 18 and has yet to return to the lineup. Andrae had two goals, 11 assists, a plus-15 rating, 68 hits and 58 blocked shots across 61 regular-season games in 2025-26. Noah Juulsen will remain in the lineup in Andrae's absence.
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