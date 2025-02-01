Emil Andrae News: Ascends to NHL

Andrae was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Andrae had one goal, four assists, 22 hits and 28 blocked shots across 20 games with the Flyers before being demoted to the AHL on Dec. 20. The 22-year-old defenseman has two goals and nine points in 15 AHL outings this season. Andrae could enter the lineup Sunday versus Colorado or be a healthy scratch as the team's seventh blueliner.