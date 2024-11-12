Emil Andrae News: Deals power-play helper

Andrae logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Andrae has played fairly well since his Oct. 26 recall, but he has little to show for it. The 22-year-old defenseman has two helpers, an even plus-minus rating, 11 shots on net, 13 hits and nine blocked shots over eight contests. Andrae has seen steady top-four usage due to injuries on the Flyers' blue line, but he may be at risk of being sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley once both of Cam York and Jamie Drysdale return from their respective upper-body injuries.