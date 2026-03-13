Emil Andrae News: Finds twine in shootout win
Andrae scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Andrae had been scratched for the previous two games and had gone six contests without a point. The 24-year-old defenseman will have to earn his playing time to close out the season, as he has battled Noah Juulsen for much of the last month and a half for the last spot in the lineup. Andrae has two goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 55 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Andrae See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Andrae See More