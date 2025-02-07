Fantasy Hockey
Emil Andrae headshot

Emil Andrae News: First point since recall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Andrae logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Andrae's first point in three contests since he was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley. He's filling while Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) and Egor Zamula (upper body) are sidelined. Through 23 outings, Andrae has produced six points, 31 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 28 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating. He impressed at times during an earlier stint in the NHL but wasn't able to sustain that level of play, so his stay with the big club this time may not last very long if he starts to struggle.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
