Andrae notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Bruins.

This was Andrae's second appearance of the campaign. The defenseman has seen third-pairing minutes, though he's also picking up time on the power play with Cam York (upper body) hurt and Egor Zamula sitting as a healthy scratch. In addition to his first career point, Andrae has one shot on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two outings.