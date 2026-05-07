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Emil Andrae News: Posts helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Andrae logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Andrae has been a part-time player this postseason, in part due to an upper-body injury that hampered him in the first round. He was in the lineup for consecutive contests for the first time in the playoffs and delivered a helper on a Trevor Zegras tally in the second period. Andrae had trouble keeping his spot in the lineup in the regular season as well, collecting 13 points, 68 hits, 58 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-15 rating across 61 appearances.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
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