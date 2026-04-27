Emil Andrae headshot

Emil Andrae News: Set to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Andrae (upper body) is good to play in Game 5 against Pittsburgh on Monday, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Andrae missed Philadelphia's past three games due to the injury. He had two goals and 13 points in 61 regular-season appearances. Noah Juulsen is set to be a healthy scratch Monday to accommodate Andrae's return.

Emil Andrae
Philadelphia Flyers
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