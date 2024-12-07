Emil Andrae News: Supplies power-play helper

Andrae notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Andrae snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on the first of Matvei Michkov's two goals in the first period. The 22-year-old Andrae continues to hold onto a top-four role through steady defensive play, and any offense he adds is a bonus. He's at five points, 23 shots on net, 20 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 17 appearances this season.