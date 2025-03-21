Emil Bemstrom Injury: Still out against Columbus

Bemstrom (undisclosed) will not be an option to face the Blue Jackets on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bemstrom will miss his second straight outing due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Without Bemstrom or Thomas Novak (lower body) in the lineup, the Penguins will continue to roll out Blake Lizotte and Joona Koppanen on the third line while Connor Dewar slots into a top-six role.