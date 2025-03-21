Fantasy Hockey
Emil Bemstrom headshot

Emil Bemstrom Injury: Still out against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Bemstrom (undisclosed) will not be an option to face the Blue Jackets on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bemstrom will miss his second straight outing due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Without Bemstrom or Thomas Novak (lower body) in the lineup, the Penguins will continue to roll out Blake Lizotte and Joona Koppanen on the third line while Connor Dewar slots into a top-six role.

