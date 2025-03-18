Emil Bemstrom Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Bemstrom (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

With Bemstrom and Thomas Novak (lower body) unavailable to play, Joona Koppanen will suit up versus the Islanders after joining Pittsburgh on Tuesday from the minors on an emergency basis. Bemstrom has one assist, 11 shots on goal and nine hits in 10 NHL outings this season.