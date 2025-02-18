Emil Bemstrom News: Brought up from minors

Bemstrom was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Bemstrom's promotion is no doubt in part due to the absence of Sidney Crosby, who is still with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Unless there are several forwards who remain unavailable against Washington on Saturday, Bemstrom figures to serve as a healthy scratch -- assuming he is still on the NHL roster come puck drop.