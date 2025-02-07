Emil Bemstrom News: Called up from minors

Bemstrom was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Bemstrom's promotion likely isn't an encouraging sign regarding the availability of Sidney Crosby (upper body) for Friday's matchup with the Rangers. Still, the Penguins are heading out on a two-game road trip, so adding another forward could be more of a precautionary measure. For his part, the 25-year-old Bemstrom has yet to suit up in the NHL this year but has been lighting it up in the minors with 19 goals and 22 assists in 37 minor-league contests.