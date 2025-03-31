Emil Bemstrom News: Lands on waivers

Bemstrom was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bemstrom's placement on waivers may be simply a technical move that will allow him to be moved to the minors when the Penguins' season is over -- especially considering the Baby Pens will be making the Calder Cup Playoffs. Still, if Bemstrom does get shifted down to the minors, it could be to make way for another young prospect to come up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.