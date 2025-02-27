Emil Bemstrom News: Recalled by Pittsburgh
Bemstrom was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Bemstrom will rejoin the NHL club after spending less than a week in the minors, and he'll provide additional depth after Michael Bunting (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve. Bemstrom has made just two appearances for Pittsburgh this year, and he's failed to record a point while averaging 12:14 of ice time.
