Emil Bemstrom News: Snags helper Saturday

Bemstrom registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

This was Bemstrom's first NHL point of the campaign. He's currently filling a fourth-line role, but he's averaged just 8:54 of ice time over 10 appearances this season, so his fantasy value remains minimal. Bemstrom may be sent back to the AHL when Thomas Novak (lower body) is healthy enough to play.