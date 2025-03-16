Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Emil Bemstrom headshot

Emil Bemstrom News: Snags helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Bemstrom registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

This was Bemstrom's first NHL point of the campaign. He's currently filling a fourth-line role, but he's averaged just 8:54 of ice time over 10 appearances this season, so his fantasy value remains minimal. Bemstrom may be sent back to the AHL when Thomas Novak (lower body) is healthy enough to play.

Emil Bemstrom
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now