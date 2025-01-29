Emil Heineman Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Heineman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Heineman was involved in a traffic accident in mid-January in which he sustained an upper-body injury that was expected to sideline him for 3-4 weeks. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but his placement on injured reserve won't impact his return timetable, as he's already missed the last eight games.
