Emil Heineman

Emil Heineman Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Heineman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Heineman was involved in a traffic accident in mid-January in which he sustained an upper-body injury that was expected to sideline him for 3-4 weeks. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but his placement on injured reserve won't impact his return timetable, as he's already missed the last eight games.

Emil Heineman
Montreal Canadiens

