Emil Heineman Injury: Sustains injury in traffic accident

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Heineman suffered an upper-body injury in a traffic accident as a pedestrian Monday and will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Heineman hadn't registered a point in his last four outings, but he's been productive this season in a depth role with 10 goals and 17 points through 41 appearances. If Alex Newhook (illness) isn't ready to go Tuesday versus Utah, Montreal may be forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Michael Pezzetta figures to see consistent playing time while Heineman is on the shelf.

