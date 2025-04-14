Emil Heineman Injury: Unavailable versus Hawks

Heineman (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't face the Blackhawks on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Heineman will miss his fifth straight game due to his upper-body issue. Considering the Swedish winger has managed just one point in his last 20 appearances, his continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. The addition of Ivan Demidov could make it difficult for Heineman to get back into the lineup even once given the all-clear.