Emil Heineman Injury: Won't play Sunday
Heineman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Predators due to an undisclosed injury.
While the nature of Heineman's ailment isn't yet clear, he's considered day-to-day and will be unavailable for the first time since the 4 Nations Face-Off. It seems likely that Joshua Roy will enter the lineup against the Predators, especially if Josh Anderson (personal) remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now