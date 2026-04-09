Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Cy Young season continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Heineman scored a power-play goal

Heineman's goal stood as the winner. He's put up a Cy Young stat line this season -- he has a whopping 22 goals and just nine assists in 79 games (172 shots). Heineman's best fantasy asset is his sniping, followed closely by his hitting. He's a middle-six winger with an elite shot, 200-foot sensibility and a willingness to play physical hockey. Heineman has 244 hits in 79 games this season.

Emil Heineman
New York Islanders
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