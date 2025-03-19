Emil Heineman News: Ends slump with helper
Heineman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
This was Heineman's first point since Jan. 3 versus the Blackhawks. He went 14 games without a point and also missed 14 contests due to an upper-body injury in that stretch, and he's been limited to fourth-line duties when in the lineup. The 23-year-old has been effective in that role with 10 goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 137 hits and a minus-2 rating across 52 appearances this season, but he'll need to be steadier on offense to draw fantasy interest.
