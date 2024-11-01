Emil Heineman News: Gets top-line minutes Thursday
Heineman skated on the first line in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He logged one shot, one block and one hit over 11:29 TOI.
The TOI certainly doesn't suggest first-line minutes, but the Canadiens had six power plays, and Heieneman doesn't serve on the man-advantage units. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis is attempting to make the team less top-heavy, putting Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky, two wingers that spent time with the top line, on the second line. Heineman scored a couple of goals earlier this season while skating on the fourth line. It's unclear how long St. Louis will run with this experiment.
