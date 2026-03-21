Emil Heineman News: Hits 20-goal mark
Heineman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.
Heineman has five goals over his last eight contests. This was his first power-play point since Dec. 20 versus the Sabres, though he has remained on the second unit for a majority of that stretch. The 24-year-old winger is up to 20 goals, 28 points, 158 shots on net, 223 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 70 appearances. He's building momentum again after a tough stretch in January and February.
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