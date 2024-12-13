Emil Heineman News: Offers helper in blowout loss

Heineman logged an assist in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Penguins.

Heineman ended a four-game slump with the helper on a Joel Armia tally in the second period. Prior to that dry spell, Heineman had scored three times over five contests. The 23-year-old winger is finding his way in a fourth-line role, adding a little depth scoring and plenty of physical play. He's at nine points, 30 shots on net, 67 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 28 appearances.