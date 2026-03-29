Emil Heineman News: Pots goal in win
Heineman scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Heineman has enjoyed a rebound in scoring this month with six goals and an assist over 14 contests in March. He's up to 21 goals, 30 points, 167 shots on net, 231 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 74 appearances. Heineman still has some work to do to round out his production, but considering he's shooting 12.6 percent this season and has a good shot, this level of production should be his baseline going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch14 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 1316 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout21 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3157 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2959 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More