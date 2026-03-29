Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Heineman scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Heineman has enjoyed a rebound in scoring this month with six goals and an assist over 14 contests in March. He's up to 21 goals, 30 points, 167 shots on net, 231 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 74 appearances. Heineman still has some work to do to round out his production, but considering he's shooting 12.6 percent this season and has a good shot, this level of production should be his baseline going forward.

Emil Heineman
New York Islanders
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