Emil Heineman News: Records assist Tuesday

Heineman notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Sabres.

Heineman has a helper in two of the last three contests. The 23-year-old also saw a season-high 14:28 of ice time Tuesday, though that was likely a product of the game being a blowout win. Heineman is up to 10 points, 31 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-5 rating over 30 appearances, primarily in a fourth-line role.