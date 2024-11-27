Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 10:18pm

Heineman scored a goal on one shot and delivered two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Heineman blew past Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson and slipped the puck under Elvis Merzlikins for the Canadiens' third goal. It was the second tally in three games for the fourth-line forward, who also pulls shifts on the team's second power-play unit. He's up to five goals for the season.

Emil Heineman
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now